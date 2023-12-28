Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan unveiled, to go on sale in 2024

Xiaomi, one of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, on Thursday announced its entry into the automotive industry by unveiling its long-awaited first electric vehicle. The company launched two EVs — XiaomiSU7 and XiaomiSU7 Max. The SU in the name of the brand’s first series of electric cars stands for Speed Ultra, rightly so because Xiaomi claims the top model can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in less than 3 seconds.

“#XiaomiSU7 makes a significant Stride as Xiaomi expands from the smartphone industry to the automotive sector, completing the Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem,” the company posted on X. “#XiaomiSU7 will forever journey alongside those steering toward their dreams,” it added.

Lei Jun, chairman and chief executive officer at Xiaomi, said the company’s first electric vehicle has been designed keeping customer’s desires in mind. “Xiaomi’s goal is to make a dream car that is as good as Porsche and Tesla,” Jun said. However, according to the CEO, the SU7 is not aimed at competition with established brands like Tesla or Porsche.

According to the company, the XiaomiSU7 Max goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, while the XiaomiSU7 reaches 0-100km/h in 5.28 seconds. The top speed of the SU7 is 210km/h and for the SU7Max, it is 265km/h. “#XiaomiSU7 goes from 0-100km/h in 2.78 seconds, officially joining the ‘2s Supercar Club’ with a single step,” the company wrote.

The Xiaomi SU7 is an electric sedan with four doors, measuring a total of 4,997mm in length, 1,963 in width, and up to 1,455mm in height. With a wheelbase of 3,300mm, the SU7 will offer different battery capacity configurations. The base model will have a 73.6kWh battery pack, while the top-end model will pack a 101kWh battery pack. Xiaomi said it has developed its CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, which allowed it to integrate the battery into the vehicle. Because of the technology, the company was able to design the sedan with better structure rigidity and a more spacious cabin.

Moreover, the company said the new EV will be available in three colour variants — Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green. The five core technologies used in EVs are E-Motors, battery, HyperCasting, autonomous driving, and smart cabin.

While the price of the EV is unknown, many expect the SU7 to fall into 200,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan (around Rs 25 to 35 lakh). The sale of the SU7 is likely to start next year. It will be produced by a unit of China-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory with an annual capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles.

— Written with inputs from IANS