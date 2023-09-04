Volvo on Monday officially launched the all-new Volvo C40 Recharge in India. The C40 Recharge is the more premium version of the XC40 costing Rs 61,25,000 ex-showroom. As you’d expect, the electric car has a better range and slightly faster acceleration. It also comes with an array of features such as fast charging, best-in-class navigation, and in-car apps.

READ MORE Volvo C40 Recharge: 5 things you should know about it

Volvo C40 Recharge specifications and features

The C40 Recharge is pretty much an SUV at its heart with the front design akin to the XC40 Recharge. There’s a different story on the back. It has a redesigned tailgate. Overall, design-wise, the C40 Recharge boasts a closed-off grille, sharp rear windscreen, twin spoilers, and signature tail lights. The headlamps now have the Pixel LED technology, which is the first for a Volvo car in India.

It stands on 19-inch alloy wheels with a wheelbase of 2702mm. The EV has 171 mm ground clearance and a boot space of 412 litres. Furthermore, it has 31 litres of front storage a.k.a Frunk. As for performance, it has 408 hp power and 660Nm torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kms in 4.7 seconds. Inside, there’s a 78 kWh battery that is claimed to offer 530 kms of range.

The 5-seater vehicle has a 12.3-inch Driver Display and a 9.0-inch portrait touchscreen. There’s an Android-based infotainment system with access to several apps via the Google Play Store. It has pre-installed Google Maps and comes with Google Assistant.

The interior of the EV has no sign of leather, yet it offers a luxurious experience. Volvo has used recycled materials for the upholstery and carpets. There’s a large panoramic sunroof that lets in natural light. It has tinted glass for protection from glare and UV radiation.

Volvo has also offered Cabin smart storage for keeping water bottles, gym bags, phones, laptops, and take-away food. Moreover, there’s a Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control, ADAS tech, and other sets of features.

The all-new pure electric’s introductory ex-showroom price is Rs 61,25,000. When compared to the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge is pricier by 4.35 lakh.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is the surely more premium electric SUV between the two and that’s not just by considering the pricing but also by the features.

It also comes in six different colorways – Crystal White, Onyx Black, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Sage Green, and Fjord Blue.