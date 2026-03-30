Top 8 Smart TVs under Rs 20,000 with frameless design and color gamut

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VW 109 cm 43 inches Pro Series

The VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is priced at Rs. 17,499 and has a 4K Ultra HD display. It comes with HDR10 and Wide Color Gamut support. The TV runs on Google TV and supports apps like Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube. It includes a remote with voice assistant for easy control.