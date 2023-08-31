TVS Apache RTR 310 launch update: TVS is all set to launch its RTR 310 in India on September 6, 2023. The company has also started the booking of its upcoming bike. TVS RTR 310 has been spied numerous times during its testing and now, the company has officially teased the upcoming bike on its social media handles. In the images, shared via the social media handles, the bike’s headlamp and fuel tank can be seen covered in black cloth, however, other details are visible. The upcoming bike is expected to come equipped with twin LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, a stepped-up seat, an exposed rear subframe, alloy wheels and more.

“The TVS X launch marked an exciting beginning, and now, our enthusiasm knows no bounds as we gear up for our next monumental reveal. Get a sneak peek into the action as our Managing Director, Mr Sudarshan Venu, puts the final product through its paces. The world will witness its grand unveiling on September 6th, 2023,” TVS wrote in an Instagram post while sharing the sharing the image.

TVS Apache RTR 310 price (expected)

TVS will launch the new RTR 310 on September 6. The upcoming bike is expected to be priced at around Rs 2.7 to Rs 3 lakh ex-showroom. It is currently open for booking at Rs 3,100.

TVS Apache RTR 310 specifications (expected)

The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 is developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad and will be powered by a 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It produces a maximum power of 33hp and a peak torque of 27.3Nm paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Coming to the design, the upcoming bike will get sharp tank shrouds, an exposed rear subframe, and a side-slung exhaust. In the rear, the bike will get tyre-hugger mounted indicators. TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel ABS, up-side-down front forks and a mono-shock at the rear.

The upcoming RTR 310 is expected to get a new fully digital instrument cluster with smart connectivity, adjustable brake and clutch lever, and more.

Meanwhile, Hero has recently launched its new hero Karizma XMR 210 in India. With the recent launch, Hero has reintroduced Karizma bikes in India that were not available in the Indian market for a few years now. Some of the highlights of the new Karizma XMR 210 include a six-step mono-shock suspension, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, adjustable windshield, slip and assist clutch, and more. The new Karizma XMR comes with a 210cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission. It will produce 20.4Nm of peak torque and 25.5PS of power.