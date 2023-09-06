TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched in India. The newly launched naked bike has a design in line with the existing RTR range. It has some industry-first features such as cruise control, five ride modes, a dynamic twin headlamp, a five-inch TFT cluster with multiway connectivity, a climate control seat, race-tuned dynamic stability control and more. In addition to this, 12 exclusive accessories are offered with the bike. TVS Apache RTR 310 will be available with a Built to Order option so buyers can get it modified according to their unique needs based on two customisation kits namely Dynamic kit, Dynamic pro kit and a unique Sepang Blue Race Graphic option.

“Its cyborg inspired streetfighter design, all range torque and track tuned agility, elevates the fun of motorcycling for the new age riders,” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said during the launch.

TVS Apache RTR 310 India price

TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in two colours: Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow and three variants. The Arsenal Black without quick-shifter variant will be priced at Rs 2,43,000, and Arsenal Black and Fury Yellow with quick shifter will be available for Rs 2,58,000 and Rs 2,64,000 in India.

TVS Apache RTR 310 specifications

TVS Apache RTR 310 features split LED headlamps with signature DRLs, a gold-finished handlebar, a new lightweight aluminium subframe, a twin tail lamp, and a split-seat configuration. In addition to this, this bike gets trapezoidal mirrors, which is not seen in the existing Apache models.

Coming to features, the newly launched bike gets a five-inch TFT instrument cluster with multiway connectivity, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a climatic control seat, built-in navigation and a USB charging port.

Coming to the engine, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is powered by a 312.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quick-shifter. The engine produces a peak power of 35.6PS at 9,700 RPM and a maximum torque of 28.7Nm at 6,650 RPM. It will have a top speed of 150kmph and accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 2.81 seconds.

The newly launched bike has a golden USD front fork and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Coming to the braking, the motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels. TVS Apache RTR 310 also has dynamic stability control and comes with cornering ABS, cornering cruise control and cornering traction control.