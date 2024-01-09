Triumph has recently unveiled the Daytona 660, marking the third 660cc model in their lineup. This new model, while bearing the Daytona name, distinguishes itself from its predecessor. It follows the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, both of which are available in India. The Daytona 660’s design draws inspiration from the older ‘675’ model, favouring smooth lines and a more rounded, curved aesthetic over a sharp, sporty look.

Triumph Daytona 660 price and availability

The Daytona 660 has been revealed by Triumph, with an official launch anticipated in the near future. The expected price range is Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a competitor to the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Honda CBR 650R.

Triumph Daytona 660 specifications

The Daytona 660 features split LED headlights under a clear visor. Despite its aggressive look, it echoes the design of the Daytona 675. This model seems to offer a slightly more relaxed riding position with its high clip-on handles and includes an underbelly exhaust. Its side profile bears a striking resemblance to the Honda CBR.

The Daytona 660 is powered by an inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, producing 95bhp and 69Nm with a redline at 12,650rpm. It offers three ride modes: Sport, Road, and Rain, along with safety features like traction control and ABS. The bike also comes with full LED lighting and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity.

The bike’s suspension includes Showa 41mm USD front forks and a preload adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking is handled by twin 310mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc, fitted to 17-inch alloy wheels shod with a 120/70 front and a 180/55 rear tyre.

