Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled the new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. The most notable change from its predecessor is the grille design. The updated model features four horizontal chrome strips, a new daytime running lamp (DRL) signature, a fresh block pattern signature on the rear tail-lights, and a revamped front bumper. The GLS facelift comes with 21-inch alloy wheels and is available in five colours. Here’s more information on the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift India price and availability

The new GLS is offered in five colours – Obsidian Black, High-tech Silver, Sodalite Blue, Selenite Grey, and Polar White. The recently launched SUV comes in two variants – the GLS 450 4Matic priced at Rs 1.32 crores and the GLS 450d 4Matic priced at Rs 1.37 crores (both prices are ex-showroom). Mercedes also offers a service package starting at Rs 85,000. Bookings for the luxury SUV have begun and deliveries will start shortly.

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift specifications

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d is equipped with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 362 hp of power and 750 Nm of torque. The GLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 375 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque. Both engines feature 48V mild hybrid technology, which Mercedes claims provides an additional 20hp and 200 Nm.

In terms of design, the new GLS will have minor cosmetic enhancements compared to the outgoing model. The SUV will sport a redesigned bumper and a new grille with four horizontal louvres finished in Silver Shadow. The SUV also includes air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds. On the sides, the overall silhouette remains the same, but it is expected to have a new alloy wheel design. At the rear, it features a redesigned bumper with a skid plate and new LED tail lamps with a three horizontal block pattern and a new motif.

Inside, the SUV features glossy brown lime wood trim and new upholstery options, including Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather. It is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster, five-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, ventilated seats, seat kinetics, and more. For safety, it includes 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, parking assist, and more.