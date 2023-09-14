Tata Nexon facelift 2023: Tata Motors has revealed the price of its much-awaited Nexon and Nexon EV facelift in India. The newly launched Nexon and Nexon.ev are facelifts of existing Nexon and come with many cosmetic changes. Both the cars are inspired by the Currv concept and are more aerodynamic and sportier on the exterior and get new features and updates on the inside. The new Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev feature a split headlamp setup and LED headlamps are placed on a new sporty-looking bumper. While the side profile looks the same as the existing Nexon, they do get new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear is completely new and both the cars will get full-width tail lights that Tata Motors calls ‘X Factor tail lamp’.

Tata Nexon facelift and Tata Nexon EV facelift India price

Tata Nexon facelift 2023 1.2L Petrol engine with manual transmission will start at Rs 8,09,900 and go all the way up to Rs 12,99,990. The automatic transmission variant of the same engine starts at Rs 11,69,990 and the DCA transmission starts at Rs 12,19,990. Tata Nexon facelift 2023 1.5L Diesel engine with manual transmission will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,99,990 and the automatic transmission with the same engine starts at Rs 12,99,990.

Tata Nexon facelift specifications

Starting with infotainment and comfort, the Tata Nexon facelift 2023 features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with the connected vehicle technology with IRA 2.0. It also gets a voice-assisted sunroof along with the JBL-branded nine-speaker and sub-woofer system. Tata Nexon facelift 2023 will also come with ventilated seats and a cooled glove box for added comfort and convenience.

On the safety front, the Tata Nexon facelift 2023 comes with six airbags along with a 360-degree surround view system and front and rear parking sensors. It also gets Electronic Stability Program with ABS and a tyre pressure monitoring system. ventilated seats,

Coming to performance, the Tata Nexon facelift 2023 comes in two engine options- first is the petrol engine with a 1.2L Turbocharged Revotroq engine and the second is a diesel engine with a 1.5L Turbocharged Revotroq engine.

The petrol variant is available with five and six-speed manual transmission, six-speed AMT and seven-speed DCA transmission. It delivers a maximum power of 88.2KW at 5500rpm and a maximum torque of 170Nm at 4000rpm. The diesel variant comes with a 6-speed engine in manual and automatic transmission and delivers a maximum power of 84.4KW at 3750rpm and a maximum torque of 250NM at 2750rpm.

The SUV offers three drive modes — Eco, City and Sports.

Tata Nexon EV facelift specifications

Tata Nexon EV facelift 2023 gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has a total of 9 high-quality speakers including a sub-woofer. The audio system is backed by JBL Cinematic Sound for a 360-degree experience. It features a high-definition fully reconfigurable instrument cluster with embedded maps, a wireless charger, an air purifier, and an electronic parking brake. It comes with a 360-degree camera surround view system and has Hill Ascent control and 6 Airbags for all-around safety.

Tata Nexon EV facelift 2023 also gets an electric sunroof with voice assistance and a cooled Glove Box.

Coming to power train, the Nexon EV facelift 2023 comes with Multi Drive Modes – Eco, City, and Sport. It is powered by a Gen 2 motor and a 30kWh battery. It is available in two variants- Long Range and Medium Range. The Long Range variant offers 465km of range and produces 127hp of power and 215Nm of torque. The Medium Range offers 325km of range and produces 143hp output and 215Nm torque.