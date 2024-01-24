comscore
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver launched in India: Check price

Royal Enfield Bullet Military Silver brings hand-painted pinstrips and cost a little more than the existing Military shades.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Jan 24, 2024, 06:37 PM IST

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver

Story Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet 350 in new Military Silver color options.
  • The new color variants cost Rs 1.79 lakh ex-showroom.
  • The new color adds a hand-painted pinstrips to the bike.

Royal Enfield unveiled the Bullet 350 in new Military Silver variant in India. The new variant bring hand-painted pinstripes, making the cruiser bike look more classy. The new colors come at a slightly higher price compared to the regular Miltary colour options. Let’s take a look at the price, availability, and features of the new Military Silver Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver: Price and availability

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has two new color options dubbed Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red. The new color is priced at RS 1.79 lakh ex-showroom. The pricing is slightly higher than the Military Black and Military Red.

For comparison, the Military variant is priced at Rs 1,73,562, which is Rs 5,438 cheaper.

The new variant joins the other wide range of variants such as the Standard Maroon, Standard Black, Military Black, Military Red, and Black Gold. The latter is the most expensive variant out of the all, priced at Rs 2.15 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver features

The Bullet 350 Military Silver looks almost the same as the Military variant. It gets hand-painted pinstrips adding to its looks. The crusier bike packs the tested 349cc single-cylinder J-series engine that generates 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. The bike gets drum brake as it’s based on the Military variant.

Apart from this, everything else remains the same as the other Bullet 350 variants. This includes a single bench seat and an updated digi-analogue instrument cluster. It has a wheelbase of 1395mm and weighs 186 kg.

The Bullet 350 Military Silver comes with a slew of accessory options akin to the other Bullet models.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

Royal Enfield bullet 350Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military SilverRoyal Enfield Bullet Military Silver

