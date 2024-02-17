Ola S1 X Plus electric scooter price cut by up to Rs 25,000: Check full list

Ola Electric has slashed the price of its S1 electric scooter lineup. A discount of up to Rs 25,000 against the regular prices of some models is now available across all platforms. But Ola Electric said the discounted prices of its electric scooters will be valid for a limited period, which means if you have been waiting for a price drop, right now would be the best time to go ahead with your plan to buy your choice of Ola scooter. The discounts will be over after February, the company said.

Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X Plus are now cheaper

Only three models in the S1 lineup have become cheaper, and these price cuts come soon after the company trimmed the costs in December last year. In the case of the Ola S1 X Plus, the company announced a price cut of Rs 10,000 in December, bringing down the ex-showroom cost from Rs 99,999 to Rs 89,999, but with the latest price cut, this model will be available to you for Rs 84,999. Thus, the total discount amounts to Rs 25,000.

The other two models: S1 Pro and S1 Air, are also now available for cheaper prices, which you can check on the company’s website by selecting your location.

“On the back of a strong vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities, we have been able to restructure costs and decided to pass on the benefits to customers. Priced equivalently to leading ICE scooters, we are confident that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE scooter,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson.

In other news, Ola Electric extended the battery warranty on its entire electric scooter lineup earlier this month. The extension includes an 8-year/80,000km warranty on S1 models, such as Ola S1, S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X Plus. The company is also planning to expand the service network by about 50 percent, resulting in a total of 600 service centres, up from the current count of 414 by April this year.