Maruti Suzuki has brought back its mild-hybrid technology to the top manual transmission (MT) variants of the Brezza SUV. The ZXI MT and ZXI+ MT trims now feature the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine. This technology was quietly discontinued in the manual variants of the SUV in July of the previous year, but it has now returned, specifically in the high-spec variants.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza mild-hybrid India price

The mild-hybrid feature is currently available in the top-tier ZXI and ZXI+ manual variants of the Brezza, which are priced at Rs 11.05 lakh and Rs 12.48 lakh, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza mild-hybrid specifications

The reintroduction of this feature has resulted in an increase in fuel efficiency for the top-spec Brezza, going from 17.38 kmpl to 19.89 kmpl. The mild-hybrid technology includes features like brake energy regeneration, idle start/stop, and torque assist, all of which contribute to enhanced fuel efficiency.

In terms of the engine of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, apart from this update, there have been no other changes or revisions in features and other attributes. The model is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a peak power of 103hp and a peak torque of 136.8Nm.

The Brezza automatic continues recording an ARAI-rated milage of 19.8kmpl. In addition to this, the Brezza is available in a CNG variant, which, however, lacks the mild-hybrid technology and does not offer an automatic option.

Meanwhile, Kia Motors has unveiled a new diesel variant of the Kia Seltos in India, equipped with a manual gearbox. This addition to the Seltos line-up features a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel manual powertrain is available in all five trims of the Tech Line range, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. However, the GT Line and X Line variants continue to be exclusively paired with an automatic gearbox for the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

This development aligns with the powertrain upgrades seen in the smaller Sonet with the launch of its facelift. As part of the mid-lifecycle update, the subcompact SUV was given the option of a traditional manual gearbox paired with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, Kia discontinued the manual gearbox for the diesel engine in the Seltos and Sonet in early 2023.