After a couple of speculations and leaks, Lava has finally confirmed the launch date of its next smartphone, the Lava Blaze 2 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a 5G handset and will arrive in the budget segment. It will succeed the Blaze 5G and is expected to come with new hardware. Let’s take a look at the phone’s launch date and other details.

Lava Blaze 2 5G launch date, specifications

Lava Blaze 2 5G will debut on November 2 at 12 PM. The phone’s launch will be streamed live on Lava’s official YouTube channel. Upon launch, the smartphone will be sold online via its partner channels. It will also be available on the company’s official website.

Lava has revealed the design of the smartphone in a new promo video. The smartphone has a circular camera island on the back housing two cameras. The camera lenses will be assisted by an LED flash unit. The rear camera setup will be backed by Artificial Intelligence.

Apart from this, the color options of the phone have been showcased. The device will have three colorways, including Black, Blue, and Purple. Do note that these are the unofficial names.

Previously, the design of the phone was revealed via hands-on images. The smartphone will come with a punch-hole display. It will be an LCD panel and may have high refresh rate support.

Lava Blaze 2 5G – LCD panel, Center punch-hole

– Dimensity 6020 processor

– 50MP Main camera

– 18W charging, USB-C port

– 4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB | UFS 2.2 ROM

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The device is said to have a UFS 2.2 storage type. It is expected to come with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

Out of the two cameras on the back, the phone’s main lens will be a 50MP sensor. The camera may come with a host of features and modes. It is expected to have a modest selfie camera system.

The smartphone is expected to pack a big battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will have a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. It is expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones. The device may boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Lava Blaze 2 5G expected price

As for the pricing, the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that the phone may arrive under Rs 10,000. It is said to start at Rs 9,000 for the base variant and Rs 10,000 for the top variant. Lava will also offer free service at home with the Blaze 2 5G.