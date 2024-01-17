Husqvarna has introduced the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401 in India, signifying a generational shift for these motorcycles. Now, both models are based on their respective current-gen KTM counterparts. The new generation of Vitpilen 250 is a roadster while the Svartpilen is a scrambler. The bikes appear to have grown in length, width, and overall size. Here’s more information about the pricing and specifications of these newly launched bikes.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Svartpilen 401 price in India

The Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401 have been launched in India by Husqvarna at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.19 lakh and Rs 2.92 lakh respectively.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Svartpilen 401 specifications

Vitpilen 250

The Vitpilen 250 is powered by the same liquid-cooled, 249cc, single-cylinder engine from the KTM 250 Duke, which delivers 31hp at 9,500rpm and 25Nm at 7,500rpm. The peak output figures are identical to the KTM, but they are achieved 250rpm higher in the rev band on the Husqvarna. The motorcycle gets 43mm USD forks, a mono-shock at the rear, and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The tyre sizes are 110/70-R17 (front) and 150/60-R17 (rear). The Vitpilen features a 5-inch LCD dash with switchgear and a traction control system.

Svartpilen 401

In 2024, Husqvarna also introduced the larger Svartpilen 401, which is based on the Gen 3 390 Duke. The 399cc single-cylinder engine delivers the same 46hp and 39Nm as the KTM. The Svartpilen 401 rides on 17-inch tubed wire-spoke wheels and has a fuel capacity of 13.5 litres. The seat height is the same as the Vitpilen 250 at 820mm, and the ground clearance is 177mm. The Svartpilen 401 features 43mm USD forks, and a 5-inch TFT dash and comes with switchable cornering ABS and traction control, as well as a bidirectional quick-shifter.