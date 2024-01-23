At Hero World 2024, Hero Motocorp unveiled the Xtreme 125R, a new addition to their motorcycle lineup in India. This motorcycle comes in two versions – one equipped with IBS and the other with single-channel ABS. The Xtreme 125R boasts a bold design, featuring a split-seat, sporty tank extensions, all-LED lighting, and a front disc brake among other features. Here’s everything you need to know about the recently launched Xtreme 125R.

Hero Xtreme 125R India price and availability

The Xtreme is priced at Rs 95,000 for the IBS variant and Rs 99,500 for the ABS variant, with both prices being ex-showroom.

Hero Xtreme 125R specifications

The Xtreme 125R’s design stands out from most commuter motorcycles on the market due to its sporty aesthetic. The front end features a low-slung full-LED headlamp, similar in design to the Xtreme 200S’ unit. The robust-looking fuel tank and rear section are complemented by a split-seat setup. The Xtreme 125R is available in three color options – blue with silver, black, and red with black.

The Xtreme 125R is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 11.5bhp and 10.5Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle rides on 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a front disc, with the option of a drum or disc at the rear.

In terms of features, the Xtreme 125R comes with full-LED lighting and a unique-looking LCD screen. Hero offers the motorcycle with single-channel ABS and IBS, which is Hero’s version of CBS.

Meanwhile, at Hero World 2024 in India, Hero also unveiled its latest motorcycle, the Hero Mavrick 440. This new model, which is a joint venture with Harley-Davidson, takes its inspiration from the X440 roadster. Prior to its official debut, the company provided several sneak peeks of the motorcycle. The Mavrick 440 represents Hero’s highest-end product in the Indian market.

The Mavrick 440 will come in three variants, each with different colour and wheel options. The base model features spoke wheels and an Arctic White paint scheme. The mid-range variant comes with alloy wheels and is available in Celestial Blue and Fearless Red. The top-of-the-line model boasts machined alloys and is offered in Phantom Black and Enigma Black.