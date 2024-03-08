Ducati has unveiled the updated Streetfighter V4 lineup in India. The 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 lineup starts at Rs 24.62 lakh and comes with a new Wet riding mode. The new version is just an update keeping the design unchanged. Some of the highlights of the bike include the sporty design, pointy headlamps, and V3 engine mated with a six-speed gearbox. Let’s take a look at the bike’s variant-wise price and top features.

2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 India price

The Streetfighter V4 range comes in two variants – V4 and the specced-out V4 S. The V4 is priced at Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single Ducati Red colour. The V4 S variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) and has two shades – Grey Nero and Ducati Red.

The bike rivals the Kawasaki ZH2 and BMW M 1000R. It has already been listed on the company’s official website and should be up for bookings at dealer stores.

2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 specifications and features

The 2024 Ducati Streetfighter boasts a stylish design, which is unchanged from the preceding model. It has pointy headlamps and sleek LED taillamps. The front frame of the bike is made up of aluminum alloy. It has a fully adjustable Showa BPF fork and 5-spoke light alloy wheels on the front and back. As for brakes, the bike comes with twin 330mm front discs and 245mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS support.

This new updated version of the bike comes with a new Wet riding mode that limits the power to 165hp. Otherwise, the bike has a 208hp Desmosedici Stradale V4 liquid-cooled engine that generates 208hp at 13,000rpm and 123Nm torque at 9,500rpm. It has a six-speed manual gear system with support for Ducati Quick Shift.

It has Ducati Electonic Suspension and auto-cut turn indicators. It has a Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo clutch system. The bike now has two power modes, Full and low, which join the High and Medium modes. It features a 5-inch TFT colour display that shows the speed, gears, time, and more. It has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.