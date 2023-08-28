2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 update: Royal Enfield is set to launch its next generation of Bullet 350 in the Indian market on September 1, 2023. The company confirmed the launch date in an X post. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the bestselling motorcycles from the company due to its design, road presence and riding position. Some of the key specifications of the upcoming motorcycle have been leaked ahead of its official launch. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be offered in three variants with an updated instrument cluster, a new platform (which is already available on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350), a new engine and more. but before getting into the detailed specifications, let’s have a look at the expected price of the upcoming motorcycle.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price (expected)

The company is yet to announce the exact price of the next-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 but it is anticipated that the upcoming bike will come at a slightly higher price tag compared to its current version, which is currently available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.51 lakh.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 specifications (expected)

The upcoming 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will come with a J-series chassis as per a leaked brochure accessed by the Rushlane. The J-series chassis also comes in modern bikes such as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The nex-gen Bullet will also get a new J-series LS (Long-Stroke) engine, which will replace the 349cc engine. This engine develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a new five-speed gearbox. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will still get RSU telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks but it will be an improved one.

Coming to braking, the upcoming bike will include a single-disc setup at either end and single or dual-channel ABS options. Tyres will also get an upgrade at both ends and it will get a 100-section front and 120-section rear with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup.

The company is also upgrading the instrument cluster on 2023 Bullet 350. It will now get a ‘Digi-Analog’ instrument cluster with an LCD screen. In addition to this, it will also get a USB charging port, twin position lamps on headlights, a new tail light and turn indicator design.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be offered in three different variants. The base variant will come with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS and chrome engine finish, and the mid variant will come with a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS, gold pinstriping, chrome engine and ORVMs.