You can now talk to Bing Chat in Windows 11 with your voice

Microsoft said that Bing Chat also supports text-to-speech answers, which will respond to your questions in its own voice.

Microsoft has launched a new ‘voice chat’ feature to its AI-powered Bing Chat on the desktop, which will let users talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box. This will eliminate the need to type when asking a question to Bing Chat on PCs. Also Read - Microsoft integrates Bing Search into OpenAI's ChatGPT

Currently, the Bing voice chat feature supports five languages — English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin. The company said it will add more languages soon. Also Read - Good news for Google! Samsung may not replace its Search with Bing

“We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat — How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?” Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday. Also Read - Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Moreover, the company said that Bing Chat also supports text-to-speech answers, which will respond to your questions in its own voice. “Using voice input, ask Bing Chat — What’s the toughest tongue twister you know?” the company said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has again increased Bing Chat’s turn limit from 20 to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day. “Good news, we’ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day,” Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted. Over the past couple of months, the company has gradually increased the chatbot’s limit to enhance its usability.

Earlier this week, Microsoft also announced that it is adding support for Bing Image Creator to all chat modes. This will allow users to generate visual results for queries related to travel or biology. Microsoft integrated OpenAI’s DALL-E AI-based image generator into Bing Chat in March, a month after releasing Bing Chat for public use. Bing Chat is available through Bing’s website, Bing app on Android and iOS, and Microsoft Edge browsers on all supported platforms. Microsoft also announced Copilot, which uses Bing AI to offer you a better PC experience through deep integration into Windows 11.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 10, 2023 3:41 PM IST
