WhatsApp Bans ChatGPT, Perplexity AI Bots For THIS Simple Reason

If you are the one who was habituated to using ChatGPT on your WhatsApp instead of the app or web version, then know that convenience has officially ended today. WhatsApp has confirmed that general-purpose AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Perplexity AI are no longer allowed to operate on WhatsApp.

If you are surprised, then know this wasn't a sudden shutdown, as it was planned months in advance. As per an online document, WhatsApp quietly enforced an updated Business API policy that restricts large language model (LLM)-based chatbots from running on its platform. As a result, ChatGPT's WhatsApp number stopped working, and users now see a message asking them to switch to the app or web version.

OpenAI confirmed the change on its support page, clarifying that ChatGPT will continue to work normally on Android, iOS, desktop, and the web, just not inside WhatsApp anymore.

The “Simple” Reason Behind The Ban

While putting all the assumptions aside, WhatsApp has revealed that the decision is simply about the server load and platform purpose. The instant messaging app says that its Business API is designed for customer communication, not for distributing full-scale AI assistants that send and receive massive volumes of messages. In simple words, AI bots, such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, have put too much stress on WhatsApp’s backend systems.

But that is not all. Meta AI is another one of the biggest rivals of such LLMs, which is available on WhatsApp as an in-house chatbot.

Will This Impact You?

This ban targets general-purpose AI assistants, bots whose main function is answering anything and everything. That means tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and similar services are out. However, business-focused AI bots are still allowed. For example, a travel company using an AI chatbot for bookings or customer support can continue operating on WhatsApp without issues. The line is drawn at “primary AI functionality.”

WhatsApp has over 500 million users in India alone, making it one of the most powerful distribution platforms for AI tools. Blocking rival AI assistants gives Meta AI a clear edge over the others in this AI race.