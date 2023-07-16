Samsung Internet browser may soon integrate ChatGPT AI chatbot

Samsung may be looking to integrate ChatGPT into its Internet browser much like Microsoft, which saw a steep rise in the installs of Edge browser.

Tech giant Samsung could integrate ChatGPT into its Internet Browser app. This information was revealed by the code found in Samsung Internet Browser v22.0.0.54, reports Android Authority.

The strings hint that ChatGPT integration in the Internet Browser could be an experimental Labs feature. The browser is expected to make it easier for users to run queries on ChatGPT without having to visit the ChatGPT website.

“There is a ChatGPT settings placeholder and another one for selecting the ChatGPT model,” the report said. Users will likely be able to utilise ChatGPT to summarise already-existing web pages, which could serve as a useful browser highlight feature.

The report further mentioned that the Samsung Internet Browser app does not currently have a functioning ChatGPT integration. Although there are third-party browser plugins that provide access and functionality to ChatGPT, they cannot be compared to a first-party integration.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the tech giant had released a beta update of its web browser with three new features to improve the application’s usability.

This will be the second such integration for a browser. Previously, Microsoft, which also backs the ChatGPT owner OpenAI, announced the integration of ChatGPT into its Edge browser, as well as its Bing search engine. The company said it saw a manifold growth in the installs and usage of both its browser and search engine after the integration. This may be why Samsung, too, wants to integrate ChatGPT into its Internet browser. However, the integration of ChatGPT into the Samsung Internet browser might not be as deep as it is on the Microsoft Edge browser.

