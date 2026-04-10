Relief for ChatGPT users! New $100 plan targets heavy usage

If you’ve been using ChatGPT seriously, especially for coding or heavy tasks, this update might actually feel like a relief. OpenAI has introduced a new $100 monthly plan, sitting right between the $20 Plus plan and the $200 Pro tier. And honestly, this was a gap users had been pointing out for a while. Also Read: OpenAI launches 'AI Safety Fellowship Program': Big opportunity for researchers and experts

Until now, you either stayed on Plus and hit limits quickly, or jumped straight to the $200 plan, which didn’t make sense for everyone. Also Read: Kids don’t need iPads, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Recommends real world activities for children

What’s different in the $100 plan

The biggest change here is around usage capacity, especially for coding. The new plan offers: Also Read: ChatGPT now works on Apple CarPlay: Here’s how to enable it, supported devices

Around 5x more coding capacity than the $20 Plus plan

Access to the same core tools and models

A temporary boost that increases limits even further (for now)

So if you use ChatGPT for coding sessions, debugging, or long workflows, this plan is clearly built for that middle group, people who need more than casual use, but not extreme levels.

Why this matters for you

This isn’t just about pricing, it’s about usability. A lot of users were hitting limits too quickly on the Plus plan. At the same time, the $200 plan felt like overkill unless you were using it professionally every day. The $100 tier basically fixes that gap. It gives you room to work without constantly worrying about limits, but without jumping into the highest price bracket.

One thing to keep in mind, even this plan doesn’t offer unlimited access. All plans still come with usage limits, just at different levels. The more you pay, the more headroom you get. That hasn’t changed.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

OpenAI rivals

There’s also a bigger picture here. OpenAI isn’t doing this in isolation. Other AI platforms, especially those focused on coding, already offer similar pricing. So this move also looks like a response to growing competition in the space. With more developers relying on AI tools daily, pricing is becoming just as important as performance.