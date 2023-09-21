OpenAI unveils DALL-E 3 image generator: OpenAI today unveiled the third generation of its text-to image generator Dall-E 3 today. The latest version of its text-to-image DALL-3 E tool uses the company’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to help fill in prompts and help users generate better images. Dall-E 3 will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October via the API, the company said. Users can type in a request for an image and tweak the prompt through conversations with ChatGPT.

The company while sharing details about its new image-to-text generator said that DALL-E 3 is better than the previous generation in the sense that even with the same prompt, DALL·E 3 delivers significant improvements over DALL·E 2. “DALL-E 3 understands significantly more nuance and detail than our previous systems, allowing you to easily translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images,” OpenAI wrote in a blog making the announcement.

OpenAI said the latest version of the tool will have more safeguards such as limiting its ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content. The tool also has mitigations to decline requests that ask for images of a public figure by name, or those that ask for images in the style of a living artist. OpenAI said creators could opt out of using some or all of their work used to train future text-to-image tools.

OpenAI’s race to create accurate text-to-image AI tools has several competitors, including Alibaba’s Tongyi Wanxiang, Midjourney and Stability AI, who continue to refine their image-generating models.

However, there are several concerns around AI-generated images. A Washington DC court in August ruled that a work of art created by AI without any human input could not be copyrighted under US law.

OpenAI also faces several lawsuits. A trade group for US authors recently sued the artificial intelligence leader on behalf of writers including John Grisham and “Game of Thrones” novelist George R.R. Martin accusing the company of unlawfully training its chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

— With Reuters inputs