OpenAI warns Microsoft to slow up its AI integration process into Bing

According to the report, OpenAI warned of the negative risks of pushing out a chatbot based on an unreleased version of GPT-4 too early.

  • Generative AI reportedly created tensions between Microsoft and OpenAI.
  • A ChatGPT developer warned Satya Nadella to move slowly on integrating AI int Bing. \
  • Microsoft employees were worried that "ChatGPT would steal the new Bing's thunder".
Generative AI reportedly created tension between Microsoft and OpenAI as Sam Altman-run ChatGPT developer warned Satya Nadella-run tech giant to move slowly on integrating GPT-4 into its Bing search engine. Also Read - Reddit blackout: Here's why thousands of subreddits are going dark?

However, Microsoft went ahead with integrating GPT-4 technology into Bing, “despite warnings that it might take time to minimise the inaccurate and strange responses”, reports The Wall Street Journal. Also Read - Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Top games announced at the event

“The rollouts of ChatGPT last fall and Microsoft’s AI-infused Bing months later also created tension,” the report said late on Tuesday.

Microsoft employees were worried that “ChatGPT would steal the new Bing’s thunder”.

Some also argued Bing could benefit from the lessons learned from how the public used ChatGPT.

After the Bing Chat was launched early this year, users encountered incorrect answers and concerns about interactions with the tool.

Microsoft immediately limited Bing Chat responses to stop the AI from getting weird.

According to the report, some researchers at Microsoft “gripe about the restricted access to OpenAI’s technology”.

“While a select few teams inside Microsoft get access to the model’s inner workings like its code base and model weights, the majority of the company’s teams don’t, said the people familiar with the matter,” according to the report.

Microsoft licenses OpenAI models and technology for use across Bing, Azure, Office, Windows, and other products.

The tech giant has already launched its AI-powered Bing chatbot.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 14, 2023 10:23 AM IST
OpenAI warns Microsoft for its speedy AI integration: Report

