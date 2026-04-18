Donald Trump flags AI risks, says a ‘kill switch’ should exist

Donald Trump has spoken about artificial intelligence again, and this time the focus is clearly on control. In a recent interview, he said there should be something like a “kill switch” for AI, in case things go out of hand. Also Read: Meta planning massive layoffs next month, around 8,000 jobs at risk

This comes at a point where AI tools are getting more capable and are already being used in areas like banking, cybersecurity, and software systems. The conversation is slowly shifting. It’s not just about what AI can do anymore, but also about what could go wrong if it’s misused. Also Read: Your ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini chats can be used in court; Here’s why

What Trump actually said

While speaking to Fox Business Network, Trump was asked about the impact of AI on systems like banking. He admitted that there could be risks, but also said the same technology could improve how these systems work. Also Read: 7 Ways to Make ChatGPT Sound More Human

At the same time, he backed the idea that there should be safeguards. When asked about having a control mechanism like a kill switch, he agreed that something like that should exist.

He did not explain how it would work or who would control it, but the point was clear. There should be a way to step in if needed.

Why this conversation is picking up

This is not coming out of nowhere. There have been growing concerns about how advanced AI models could be used in cyberattacks.

One example being discussed is Claude Mythos from Anthropic. Reports suggest it can detect vulnerabilities in software at a very fast pace. That can help companies fix issues, but it can also be used the other way around.

In sectors like banking, where older systems are still common, this becomes a bigger issue.

AI tools today can scan systems, pick up weak spots, and even automate certain attacks much faster than before. That’s where the concern is coming from.

It’s not just about risks

At the same time, AI isn’t being seen only as a problem. It’s also being used to improve things. It can help detect fraud, strengthen security systems, and process large amounts of data without much delay.

Trump also pointed this out. He said AI could make systems better and more secure, not just riskier.

That is why the focus is shifting towards control, not stopping the technology altogether.

What this means going forward

The idea of a “kill switch” is still at a discussion stage. There is no clear plan around it yet.

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But the overall tone around AI is changing. Earlier, most of the focus was on how fast it is improving. Now, there is more attention on what kind of checks should be in place. Governments and companies are starting to think about where to draw the line as the technology keeps advancing.