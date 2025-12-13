OpenAI, Disney Sign Three-Year Licensing Deal To Bring Iconic Characters To Sora And ChatGPT

OpenAI and The Walt Disney Company have signed a three-year licensing and investment agreement that will allow users to generate short AI-powered videos and images featuring hundreds of Disney characters on OpenAI’s platforms. The partnership gives OpenAI access to a wide catalogue of Disney-owned visual assets, covering Disney animation, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. As part of the deal, Disney will also invest $1 billion (approx. Rs 9,050 crore) in OpenAI and receive warrants that give it the option to purchase additional shares in the future. Also Read: ChatGPT Is Getting Its Own App Store As OpenAI Invites Developers

Disney Characters Coming to Sora and ChatGPT

Both companies confirmed the agreement in separate announcements. With the new licensing in place, users will be able to type a prompt in Sora or ChatGPT and instantly generate short videos or still images featuring characters like Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Iron Man, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, and several others. Their environments, costumes, and props will also be accessible for creation. Also Read: ChatGPT Images Vs Gemini Nano Banana Pro: We Put It To Test And The Results Are Surprising

However, the deal does not cover actor likenesses or original voice recordings. This means users can generate animated visuals featuring characters such as Darth Vader or Cinderella, but they will not be able to replicate the voices or appearances of the actors who portrayed them. The licensing period will run for three years, during which OpenAI will gradually roll out Disney-themed content on its platforms. Also Read: Chrome Extension With Google “Featured” Badge Secretly Captured ChatGPT And Gemini Chats

Disney also plans to showcase a selection of fan-created videos on Disney+, giving creators a larger space to share their AI-generated content.

What Users Will Be Able to Generate

The list of characters available for creation is extensive, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Simba, Baymax, the Frozen cast, Inside Out characters, and several Pixar favourites. Marvel and Star Wars characters will also be supported – such as Captain America, Black Panther, Deadpool, Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Leia, Han Solo, and Stormtroopers.

Beyond licensing, Disney will become a major customer of OpenAI’s enterprise tools. The entertainment giant will use OpenAI APIs to build new features for Disney+ and develop internal tools powered by ChatGPT.

Trending Now

Commenting on the collaboration, Disney CEO Robert Iger said the partnership will help the company responsibly expand its storytelling using generative AI while continuing to protect creators and their work.