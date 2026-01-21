OpenAI changes ChatGPT quietly and millions of teen users are affected

Artificial Intelligence is a boon to our world; however, if not used properly, it can also impose serious threats. In order to control youngsters from accessing improper and dangerous content on the platform, OpenAI is taking major steps in improving online safety and enhancements that can help users in their daily lives. The tech giant has introduced an age prediction system on its chatbot platform ChatGPT. The new system is built with an aim to offer better protection for users under the age of 18 years. The feature will automatically adjust the type of content users under 18 years of age will access. Tech companies like OpenAI, YouTube, Google, and several others are facing pressure from regulators and parents to ensure the safety on their platforms.

Age Prediction System on ChatGPT

OpenAI has rolled out a feature called age prediction system for ChatGPT. The model works by analyzing a combination of account-level details along with user behavior. The system will reportedly look for the long-term usage patterns rather than simply analyzing the age of any particular user. The pattern that this system will analyze includes how old the account is, typical login times, and overall activity trends.

The age prediction system will analyze all these details together and then estimates whether the account is likely being used by someone under the age of 18 or not. OpneAI says that this approach will help them to enhance the platform effectively. Additionally, it will also help them to identify young users more accurately even if they are explicitly sharing wrong age.

How ChatGPT Will Identify Users Under 18

As soon as the ChatGPT’s system identifies that a user is likely being under 18, the platform will automatically applies additional safety measures. It will reduce the expose to sensitive content or potentially harmful topics. If someone if trying to access the content regarding self harm, then the system will ensure these themes are restricted. The app will ensure conversations remain appropriate for younger audiences. According to OpenAI, these protections are applied instantly, without requiring any manual action from the user.

OpenAI focus on Child Safety

The new age prediction feature is rollout after OpneAI faced major controversies regarding a 16 years old young user from United States committed suicide and a 56 year old man killed his 83-year old mother and then harmed himself.

The US Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating whether AI chatbots could negatively impact children and teenagers. OpenAI is also facing multiple lawsuits, including cases that have raised serious concerns about the mental health effects of AI interactions on young users.