Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator called Imagine, which was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November. The tool is now available outside of the company’s messaging apps and can be accessed through its own dedicated website at imagine.meta.com. Imagine allows users to create images from simple text prompts, generating four images for each prompt using Meta’s Emu model.

The images all have a visible watermark in the lower left corner indicating they were created with Meta AI. In addition to this, Meta is testing an invisible watermarking system that’s “resilient to common image manipulations like cropping, colour change (brightness, contrast, etc.), screenshots and more.”

The company has also introduced a new “reimagine” tool, which allows users to tweak existing images created with Meta AI in chats with friends. To use the standalone site for Imagine, users need to have a Meta account, which was introduced earlier this year so VR users could use Quest headsets without a Facebook login.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our AIs even more fun and social, so today we’re excited to add a new feature to Meta AI on Messenger and Instagram called reimagine,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

Meta explains how reimagine works in group chat, “Meta AI generates and shares the initial image you requested, then your friend can press and hold on the picture to riff on it with a simple text prompt and Meta AI will generate an entirely new image. Now you can kick images back and forth, having a laugh as you try to one-up each other with increasingly wild ideas”.

Meta is also testing dozens of new generative AI features across its apps, including the ability to convert a landscape image to portrait in Stories with a new creative tool called “Expander” on Instagram. It has also rolled out support for Reels on Meta AI chat. This feature can be particularly useful when you want visual representations related to your inquiries. For instance, if you and your friends are planning a trip in a group chat, you can ask Meta AI to suggest top tourist spots and share Reels showcasing these attractions, as explained by the company.