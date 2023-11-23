Instagram now lets anyone download Reels from public accounts

Instagram now allows anyone to download Reels on their phones — something that users have been demanding for a long time. The ability to download Reels has been there in the US for some time, but the new update from the company says that this feature is now live everywhere. Instagram’s decision to let users download Reels came after the same feature on TikTok, which is available to access in the US and many other countries, gained traction.

In a post on his broadcast channel, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced that anyone worldwide can download Reels from a public account if they are not minors. That means you cannot download Reels posted by private accounts, only if you are aged 18 years or above. Instagram has turned off the ability to download Reels for users under 18 by default. The feature is available only to mobile phone users, meaning users on both Android and iOS can download Reels.

How to download Instagram Reels on your phone

If you want to download a Reel from a public account to your phone, you first need to give the app access to your phone’s storage. After that, you need to choose the Reel you want to download and then tap the paper plane icon, representing the Share button. At the bottom, you will see the option to Download the Reel. Just tap and the Reel will be saved to your phone’s gallery automatically. The Reel you download will carry the watermark showing the account’s handle along with Instagram’s logo.

You can use the downloaded Reel to add other videos, in what may look like a remixed version of the same video. You can remove the soundtrack and add your own. It also gives you the ability to post the downloaded Reel on other platforms, saving you extra effort. For instance, you cannot share an Instagram Reel as-is on WhatsApp. After you have downloaded a particular Reel, you can easily upload it as your status on WhatsApp.