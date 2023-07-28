Intel plans to integrate AI into every product, says CEO Pat Gelsinger

Intel, the world’s largest chipmaker, is betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of its future growth. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, said in an earnings call that Intel plans to “build AI into every product that we build.”

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also said that AI will be more effective and efficient when done on the client or the edge, rather than relying on the cloud.

One of Intel’s upcoming products that will showcase its AI capabilities is Meteor Lake, its first consumer chip with a built-in neural processor for machine learning tasks. The chip is expected to launch later this year and compete with rivals such as AMD, Apple, and Qualcomm, which have already introduced similar chips.

Gelsinger also hinted that AI will play a major role in the next version of Windows, which is rumoured to be Windows 12.

“We do see with a (Intel next generation processor) Meteor Lake ushering in the AI PC generation, where you have tens of watts, they will be responding in a second or two. And then AI is going to be in every hearing aid in the future – including mine – where it’s 10 microwatts and instantaneous. So, yeah, we do see that AI drives workloads across the full spectrum of applications. And for that, we’re going to build AI into every product that we build,” Gelsinger said.

At the beginning of this year, the head of Windows, Panos Panay, joined the unveiling of AMD’s chip that has a neural processor integrated and hinted that “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows”.

Intel’s focus on AI comes at a time when the company is facing stiff competition from Nvidia, which dominates the market for cloud-based AI chips. Nvidia recently became the first chip company to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Meanwhile, For the quarter that ended on July 1, Intel’s revenue was $12.9 billion, which was 15 percent lower than the same quarter last year but higher than what Intel had previously expected. The company’s net income for the quarter was $1.5 billion and its cash from operations was $2.8 billion.

“Effective execution across our process and product roadmaps is rebuilding customer confidence in Intel,” CEO Pat Gelsinger said on the call. “Strength in client and data centre and our efforts to drive efficiencies in cost savings across the organization all contributed to the upside in the quarter and a return to profitability.”