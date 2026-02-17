India AI Impact Summit 2026: How India is using AI for cyclone tracking to village alerts - Explained

Climate change in India is more than just a topic of discussion; instead, serious steps need to be taken to tackle it. From unpredictable rainfall to intense cyclones and rising temperatures, its impact is visible across regions. But as risks grow, so does the need for smarter solutions. India is now turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve disaster preparedness and protect ecosystems. The ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 has shed light on the measures that are in action with the help of AI.

As per the reports by PIB and DD News, Artificial Intelligence is slowly becoming one of India’s strongest allies in tackling environmental challenges. Take cyclone forecasting, for instance. According to PIB, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is now using AI-assisted tools such as the Advanced Dvorak Technique to better estimate cyclone intensity and track their movement more accurately.

What’s behind this is a high-performance computing system with a capacity of 22 PetaFLOPS, installed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Nearly 10 percent of this computing power is reserved specifically for AI workloads, allowing scientists to build faster and more dependable weather models.

Researchers are also testing transformer-based neural networks that can forecast monsoon behaviour up to 18 days in advance. Global AI studies have further improved cyclone path predictions, giving authorities more time to plan evacuations and protect infrastructure.

AI-enabled early warning systems

AI-led alert systems are already operational in climate-sensitive regions. As per DD News, an indigenous landslide early warning system deployed across 60 locations in Himachal Pradesh can issue alerts up to three hours before a slope failure, with accuracy crossing 90 percent.

Flood preparedness has also taken a step forward with the Indian Land Data Assimilation System (ILDAS), supported by ISRO. These AI-powered models are helping authorities manage river basins more efficiently in flood-prone areas such as the Ganga and Brahmaputra.

Perhaps one of the biggest transformations is happening at the village level. PIB report suggested that Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasting now reaches nearly every village council in the country, which offers localised updates on rainfall, temperature, humidity, and wind conditions. Farmers can access these forecasts through apps like Mausam and e-Gramswaraj, enabling smarter decisions around sowing, irrigation, and harvesting.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, an AI chatbot called MausamGPT is currently being developed to provide real-time climate guidance to both farmers and citizens.