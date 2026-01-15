Google Gemini Gets Personal Intelligence To Offer More Personalised Answers: How It Works

Google is adding a new feature to Gemini to make it more useful for regular, everyday tasks. Called Personal Intelligence, the update allows Gemini to connect with select Google apps so it can give responses that are more relevant to the individual using it, rather than generic answers. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a May Debut Earlier Than Expected: Launch Timeline, Price, Specs Leaked

The feature is launching as a beta and is currently limited to eligible users in the US. Also Read: Google Veo 3.1 Gets Vertical Video And High-Resolution Output: How To Try

What Personal Intelligence Does

With Personal Intelligence turned on, Gemini can pull information from connected Google apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Search. The idea is simple. Instead of users having to repeat context, Gemini can refer to existing information when asked. It does not do this automatically. The user still decides when the assistant should look things up. Also Read: Grok AI Image Tools On X Now Locked Behind Paywall After UK Pressure

For example, if you ask about something specific, Gemini can check an email, a photo, or earlier searches to find the answer. This could include finding information buried in old messages, recalling details from saved photos, or offering suggestions based on previous activity.

How It Works in Everyday Use

Personal Intelligence works in two basic ways. It can pull exact details from connected apps, like dates, numbers, or information saved in photos. It can also combine information from different places, such as text, images, and videos, to answer a single question.

Because of this, Gemini can handle more practical questions without users having to search manually. Planning trips, finding documents, or recalling past details becomes more straightforward, especially for people who already rely heavily on Google services.

Privacy and User Control

Google says Personal Intelligence is turned off by default. Users have to manually enable it and choose which apps they want to connect. These connections can be changed or disabled at any time from settings.

According to Google, data from Gmail or Photos is not used to train Gemini’s AI models. Instead, the information is accessed only to respond to specific user requests. When Gemini uses information from connected apps, it tries to show where the answer is coming from. This makes it easier to check if the information is correct.

For sensitive areas, such as health-related topics, Gemini avoids making assumptions. It only uses that information if the user clearly asks for it.

Who Can Use It Right Now

Personal Intelligence is rolling out to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. Once enabled, it works across web, Android, and iOS. Google says it plans to expand access to more users and regions over time, including the free tier.

Trending Now

For now, the feature is limited to personal Google accounts and is not available for Workspace or business users.