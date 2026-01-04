Elon Musk Warns Grok Users About Illegal Content on X After Complaints of Vulgar and Obscene Images

Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and the owner of X, has cautioned users against using the AI tool, Grok, wrongly. He added that anyone who uses Grok to create illegitimate content will be subjected to the same punishment as someone who uploads illegal content. The caution follows the objections of obscene and vulgar pictures created with the help of Grok.

Government Notice Over Misuse of Grok

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) requested X to delete all illegally created content by Grok. The ministry takes issues with content that is sexually explicit, vulgar or derogatory especially against women and children. MeitY also cautioned that unless it takes immediate action, X would not enjoy safe harbour protection under the IT Act. It may be violated which may result in prosecution by cyber laws, criminal laws, and child protection laws.

Musk Warning About Responsibility

Musk compared Grok to a pen. He claimed that it is not the AI tool that determines what is created. The information is based on what the user feeds it on. He emphasized that those who abuse the AI will be legally punished, as would be the case in posting something illegal directly.

Actions that the Government needs to take

The ministry has requested X to study the technical design and the governance rules of Grok. The site should also eliminate any form of illicit content and address any violators of the rules. X must also present a Report of Action Taken within 72 hours. The government indicated that the consequences of not doing so can be dire to the platform in India.

International Concerns

Grok has also become the subject of concerns by France. The law enforcement there is probing instances of the AI being employed to create sexual deepfakes and non-consentual materials. Online consent and protection of women laws were reported by two French legislators who stated that Grok content breached the laws. The probe is into the question of whether X violated the French digital safety laws.

The Grok controversy can demonstrate the dangers of AI on social media. Grok is also the responsibility of the users creating the content. The warning issued by Elon Musk and government demands give it a clear picture that X should be able to regulate AI abuse and make sure that the platform becomes a safe environment to other users.