ChatGPT hits 100 million weekly users in India, Sam Altman confirms

ChatGPT is growing fast in India, says CEO Sam Altman. The tech giant now has 100 million weekly active users in the country as of February 2026. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says that its platform ChatGPT is performing well in India. The announcement comes just before the start of the AI Impact Summit 2026. Altman is scheduled to attend the event.

India Becomes Second-Largest Market for ChatGPT

According to Altman, India is now the second-largest user base for ChatGPT after the United States. The platform has maintained a strong and massive growth in the country for several months. The numbers showcases how quickly ChatGPT is becoming a go to platform for Indian users and how effectively users are adopting AI tools for daily tasks.

Additionally, Altman also mentioned that India has the highest number of students using ChatGPT globally. This highlights how well the young minds in India are using AI for learning, research, and improving skills. This trend reflects how AI tools are becoming one of the best platforms as part of the education and self-development in India.

ChatGPT Growth

Altman highlighted that India ranks fourth globally in the use of Prism, company’s free AI tool for research and collaboration. This underlines that users in India are not just using ChatGPT for basic tasks but also for advanced applications.

Reportedly, ChaGPT has witnessed rapid expansion globally, resulting into the platform crossing 800 million weekly users worldwide in 2025. Now, the tech giant is moving closer to 900 million base, wherein India plays a major role in this growth due to its large internet population.

OpenAI Expands Presence in India

OpenAI has increased its focus on India over the past year. To recall, in August 2025, the company launched its ChatGPT Go, a subscription plan in India. This is a low price plan for people who need help in studying and creating educational reports and presentation. The company also offered the plan for free for a limited period.

To increase the reach, the company also opened its first office in New Delhi, hiring employees for sales and enterprises role. In addition, the company is also planning to set up data centers in India to support local growth.

AI Impact Summit 2026 and India’s Role

The update on ChatGPT users comes as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026. The five-day event includes sessions, exhibitions, and discussions on artificial intelligence. Industry leaders and global tech executives are attending the summit.