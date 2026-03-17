Apple unveils AI model that creates 3D models from a single image

Apple has created a new model that can create a full 3D object by just using a single photo. The company says its new AI system focuses not only on the shape of the object but also on how light interacts with it. This way the final results will look more realistic and deliver proper reflections when someone views from different angles. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: AI, camera, and design secrets revealed

Apple Launches New AI Model

Apple launched a new AI model using a concept called latent space. To understand this in simple terms, the model converts visual data into compact mathematical information. The system understands structure of an object as well as how it should look under different lightning conditions. Also Read: Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with camera remote feature: Check price in India

The process involves two essential steps:

First Step: Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

In first step an encoder will take the image and compress it into a smaller data format

Second Step:

In second step a decoder will use the data to rebuild the object in 3D. This step also adds lightning details like reflections and brightness. This changes based on viewing angles.

Apple AI Systems vs Other 3D Systems

Talking about the older 3D tools, they were meant to focus on shape or basic surface details. It means they often fail to show how light changes the appearance of an object. Nevertheless, Apple’s new 3Dsystem and its method combine both shape and lightning in one system. This allows it to generate 3D objects that look closer to real-life visuals.

Early reports suggest that this model performs better than many existing solutions. Apple’s new 3D system can produce more detailed and accurate outputs, that too when it was given only one image. This is one of the major improvements that distinguish Apple’s system with traditional ones.

Training the AI Model

To train its AI model, Apple used thousands of objects; they were shown from nany angles and under different lightning conditions. Rather than processing all data at once, the model learned from smaller parts of the image. This resulted into improved ability to predict full 3D shapes and lightning behavior.

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How It can be Used in Real-World Cases

Apple’s new AI 3D technology can be used in many areas, including gaming, where realistic 3D models are essential. In addition, it can also support virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. Not just these, it can also be used in product designing where it can quickly create 3D models from simple images.