comscore
News

Zoom will now give you AI-generated summaries of your meetings

Apps

Zoom said it will collect data from meetings, such as inputs, messages, and AI-generated content, whenever Zoom IQ features are used to train AI models

zoomiq

Video conferencing platform Zoom has launched key features of Zoom IQ — Meeting summary and Chat compose, which will help teams improve productivity, balance workday priorities, and collaborate more effectively. With ‘Meeting summary’, Zoom Meeting hosts can now create a summary powered by its own large language models and share it via Team Chat and email without recording the conversation. Hosts receive automated summaries and can share them with attendees and those who didn’t attend to improve team collaboration and speed up productivity. Also Read - Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

“With the introduction of these new capabilities in Zoom IQ, an incredible generative AI assistant, teams can further enhance their productivity for everyday tasks, freeing up more time for creative work and expanding collaboration,” Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a statement.

With ‘Chat compose’, Team Chat users can now use the generative AI-powered compose feature, which leverages OpenAI’s technology, to draft messages based on the context of a Team Chat thread in addition to changing message tone and length as well as rephrasing responses to customise text recommendations. To use these features, customers will need to go to the Zoom admin console and opt into the free trials for each feature.

In addition, the company said that the next set of generative AI-powered features, scheduled to be released soon, will allow users to draft email content, summarise Team Chat threads, organise ideas, and draft whiteboard content. These features will be a result of Zoom’s partnership with OpenAI and Anthropic. The video conferencing platform said it is also working on a feature that will let you use AI to “discreetly” get an in-chat summary of a meeting in case you join late. There will also be an AI-powered functionality to let you organise ideas into categories during a discussion.

Zoom said it will collect data from meetings whenever Zoom IQ features are used to train AI models. These include inputs, messages, and AI-generated content. But this data will not be accessible to third-party apps on Zoom.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 6, 2023 1:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Realme announced early access sale for upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series: Check offers and availability here

Samsung Galaxy F54 arrives in India: Check details.

Google Workspace deficiency allows untraceable data theft from Google Drive

Apple announces new privacy and security features

Microsoft announces new accessibility features for Xbox: Check details

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

How Apple has been preparing for launch of its MR headset for years

Discussing Live Cricket mixing for broadcast: Interview with Dolby's Jayant Shah and Star

Want a job at Google? ChatGPT shares some tips to follow

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global