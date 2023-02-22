comscore Zomato Everyday launched to serve home-cooked meals through app
The Everyday section is clearly marked on the Zomato app. The company did not say if or when it plans to expand the service.

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday said it will deliver fresh homely meals crafted by real home chefs at affordable prices. Called Zomato Everyday, the new service is currently available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only Rs 89. Also Read - Zomato builds shelter points with internet, washrooms for delivery partners

In its Q3 FY23 results, Zomato had said it was working on remodelling the Zomato Instant service to focus on offering its customers home-style cooked meals at affordable prices (will be called Zomato Everyday). The Everyday section is clearly marked on the Zomato app. The company did not say if or when it plans to expand the service. Also Read - Zomato Gold is back: Price, benefits, validity and more

“Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” said Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO.

The food partners will collaborate with the home chefs to serve “wholesome food.”

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” said the company. According to Zomato, this is a large opportunity in a market like India and is relatively untapped currently.

The company in January launched a brand-new membership programme called Zomato Gold. The key highlight of Zomato Gold is the ‘On Time Guarantee’ feature. Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times and offer from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining out.

“We have also made our intercity delivery from legendary restaurants (called Intercity Legends) exclusively available to Gold members,” according to Zomato.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: February 22, 2023 2:39 PM IST
