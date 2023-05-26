YouTube to do away with Stories next month: Here are the alternatives

YouTube has decided to shut down YouTube Stories after June 26, 2023. The Google-owned video-sharing platform has announced that it has decided to do away with Stories to prioritise other key features of the platform such as community posts, Shorts, and Live and to take this forward. The option to create new Stories will vanish after June 26 and the Stories that are already available on the platform on June 26 will expire seven days after they were first shared on the platform. Also Read - Rogue screen recorder app found spying on Android users: How to safeguard yourself

"Starting on 6/26/2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared," YouTube said in a blog post.

What alternatives are available to creators?

YouTube Community posts

YouTube said that Community posts and YouTube Shorts “deliver valuable audience connections and conversations.” YouTube Community posts can be an alternative if creators want to share “lightweight updates, start conversations, or promote” their YouTube content to their audience.

Creators who use both posts and Stories, posts are more popular in driving many more comments and likes compared to Stories, as per YouTube.

YouTube recently expanded access to Community posts to millions of new creators and it has revamped it by bringing “popular aspects of Stories into Community posts such as rich editing tools, and the ability for posts to expire after 24 hours.”

“Creators can strengthen connections with their audiences through new engagement features including polls, quizzes, and filters and stickers,” as per YouTube.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts can be another alternative to YouTube Stories. YouTube Shorts are similar to Instagram Reels, and they can be used to create short video content.

“Amongst creators who use both Shorts and Stories, Shorts on average drive many times more subscribers than Stories,” YouTube said.

Shorts camera has video tools from where creators can add texts and filters and even remix their favourite content across the platform. Recently, YouTube has rolled out the ability to reply to comments with YouTube Shorts where creators can reply to comments posted on their channel with Shorts.

YouTube has said that it will continue to announce “new features for both Shorts and Community posts” throughout the year.

“We are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube,” YouTube said.

Meanwhile, YouTube is reportedly testing a ‘Samples’ tab in its Music app, which might show music video-focused Shorts.