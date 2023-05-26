YouTube to do away with Stories next month: Here are the alternatives

comscore
News

YouTube will shut down YouTube Stories next month: Check Stories' alternatives

Apps

YouTube has announced that Stories are going because it wants to prioritise other key features of the platform such as community posts, Shorts, and Live.

  • Published: May 26, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Highlights

  • YouTube will shut down YouTube Stories after June 26, 2023.
  • YouTube will prioritise other key features of YouTube in its place.
  • YouTube will add new tools to other features such as Shorts.
YouTube

YouTube has decided to shut down YouTube Stories after June 26, 2023. The Google-owned video-sharing platform has announced that it has decided to do away with Stories to prioritise other key features of the platform such as community posts, Shorts, and Live and to take this forward. The option to create new Stories will vanish after June 26 and the Stories that are already available on the platform on June 26 will expire seven days after they were first shared on the platform. Also Read - Rogue screen recorder app found spying on Android users: How to safeguard yourself

“Starting on 6/26/2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared,” YouTube said in a blog post.   Also Read - Ex-Google CEO says AI represents existential risk that could kill humans

What alternatives are available to creators?

YouTube Community posts Also Read - YouTube Music may soon get a new Samples tab: Here's what it does

YouTube said that Community posts and YouTube Shorts “deliver valuable audience connections and conversations.” YouTube Community posts can be an alternative if creators want to share “lightweight updates, start conversations, or promote” their YouTube content to their audience.

Creators who use both posts and Stories, posts are more popular in driving many more comments and likes compared to Stories, as per YouTube.

YouTube recently expanded access to Community posts to millions of new creators and it has revamped it by bringing “popular aspects of Stories into Community posts such as rich editing tools, and the ability for posts to expire after 24 hours.”

“Creators can strengthen connections with their audiences through new engagement features including polls, quizzes, and filters and stickers,” as per YouTube.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts can be another alternative to YouTube Stories. YouTube Shorts are similar to Instagram Reels, and they can be used to create short video content.  

“Amongst creators who use both Shorts and Stories, Shorts on average drive many times more subscribers than Stories,” YouTube said.

Shorts camera has video tools from where creators can add texts and filters and even remix their favourite content across the platform. Recently, YouTube has rolled out the ability to reply to comments with YouTube Shorts where creators can reply to comments posted on their channel with Shorts.

YouTube has said that it will continue to announce “new features for both Shorts and Community posts” throughout the year. 

“We are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube,” YouTube said. 

Meanwhile, YouTube is reportedly testing a ‘Samples’ tab in its Music app, which might show music video-focused Shorts.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2023 10:32 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

YouTube to do away with Stories next month: Here are the alternatives

Thomson invests in a washing machine plant in India

Meta lays off top executives in India: Details here

Krafton launches an esports channel for gaming fans in India

Canon launches new EOS R100 camera along with 'pancake' lens in India

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video