comscore
English | हिंदी
01 Sep, 2023 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • YouTube Music will now show you comments on Now Playing section

YouTube Music will now show you comments on Now Playing section

Late last month, YouTube Music rolled out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS platforms globally for music lovers.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 01, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

YouTube Music has added a new comments section to Now Playing screen
YouTube Music has added a new comments section to Now Playing screen

Story Highlights

  • YouTube Music has added the Comments section to the Now Playing screen.
  • You can read and add comments using the new functionality.
  • YouTube Music, however, still does not support spatial audio.

YouTube Music has redesigned its “Now Playing” screen with a new comments section that allows users to read and write comments directly from the app. The redesign is currently being rolled out to iOS and Android devices globally, reports 9to5Google. The new comments button shows existing comments from the official music video on YouTube. Users can also type their own content, which adds a more engaging social component to the app. The comment button is located under the cover art. When a user selects the button, a panel slides up on the screen.

READ MORE
Youtube Music is rolling out live lyrics feature on Android and iOS

Next to the comments are icons for like/dislike, save, share, download and radio, which was previously hidden and only accessible when users tapped on the album cover. The new tools for the Now Playing screen, however, do not bring a major change in the design. Some of the long-demanded features, however, are still nowhere to be found. YouTube Music still does not support spatial audio or Dolby Atmos music. There is still no feature for rhythmic syncing of lyrics with the song. However, the lyrics feature did see an upgrade last month.

READ MORE
YouTube Music is set to roll out song, album credits

Late last month, YouTube Music rolled out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS globally for music lovers. The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing. The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

READ MORE
YouTube Music will soon allow creators to have their own podcasts

Google-owned YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming. Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified. This is similar to how you can search for a song by just humming near your phone’s microphone with the Google app’s listening abilities turned on.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

YouTube Musicyoutube music appyoutube music download

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language