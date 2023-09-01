YouTube Music will now show you comments on Now Playing section

YouTube Music has redesigned its “Now Playing” screen with a new comments section that allows users to read and write comments directly from the app. The redesign is currently being rolled out to iOS and Android devices globally, reports 9to5Google. The new comments button shows existing comments from the official music video on YouTube. Users can also type their own content, which adds a more engaging social component to the app. The comment button is located under the cover art. When a user selects the button, a panel slides up on the screen.

READ MORE Youtube Music is rolling out live lyrics feature on Android and iOS

Next to the comments are icons for like/dislike, save, share, download and radio, which was previously hidden and only accessible when users tapped on the album cover. The new tools for the Now Playing screen, however, do not bring a major change in the design. Some of the long-demanded features, however, are still nowhere to be found. YouTube Music still does not support spatial audio or Dolby Atmos music. There is still no feature for rhythmic syncing of lyrics with the song. However, the lyrics feature did see an upgrade last month.

READ MORE YouTube Music is set to roll out song, album credits

Late last month, YouTube Music rolled out a useful live lyrics feature on Android and iOS globally for music lovers. The existing Lyrics tab in Now Playing gets upgraded with a new design and larger text that sees much better spacing. The page will refresh and move when the song jumps to the next line.

READ MORE YouTube Music will soon allow creators to have their own podcasts

Google-owned YouTube has also announced that it is testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to search for a song on the platform by humming. Users in the experiment can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song they are searching for over three seconds in order for the song to be identified. This is similar to how you can search for a song by just humming near your phone’s microphone with the Google app’s listening abilities turned on.

— Written with inputs from IANS