YouTube is changing how it displays the works of artists on its apps. The music app from YouTube earlier used to have different sections for Albums and Singles on the artist pages, but now the section has been changed to a single section called "Top releases". This appears after the list of five popular songs.

The "Top releases" section now shows the most popular songs and the latest albums and singles by the artist. In addition to this, users can tap on "More" to see a full list of the artist's works in a grid view and filter them by type. The list appears to be sorted in reverse chronological order by default.

This change is available to testers on YouTube Music's desktop and mobile apps.

YouTube Music is also testing another name for the new section: “Discography”. This name suggests that the section will show all the works by the artist, not just the top ones. However, some users are still seeing “Top releases”, which means that YouTube Music is experimenting with different options.

YouTube Music has other features such as new releases, music videos, playlists, and recommendations for different moods and genres.

YouTube Stories

Google’s video-sharing service YouTube will stop YouTube Stories after June 26, 2023. The company said that it wants to focus on other important features of the service such as community posts, Shorts, and Live. After June 26, users will not be able to create new Stories and the existing Stories will disappear seven days after they were posted on the service.

“Starting on 6/26/2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared,” YouTube said in a blog post.

What alternatives are available to creators?

YouTube explained that Community posts and YouTube Shorts are better for engaging and interacting with the audience. YouTube Community posts can be used by creators to share quick updates, start discussions, or promote their YouTube content to their viewers.

According to YouTube, creators who use both posts and Stories get more comments and likes from posts than from Stories.

YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts are another option instead of YouTube Stories. YouTube Shorts are like Instagram Reels, and they can be used to make short video content.

YouTube said that creators who use both Shorts and Stories get many more subscribers from Shorts than from Stories on average.