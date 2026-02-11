YouTube Music introduces an AI-powered playlist generator for premium subscribers on Android and iOS

YouTube Music is adding a new AI-powered feature, wherein the tools will enhance the experience about how users create playlists. The Google-owned platform has introduced an AI Playlist tool for Premium subscribers. This will allow you to generate playlists by simply describing what you want to listen. The newly introduced features are part of Google’s strategy to improve music discovery with artificial intelligence.

What is the YouTube Music AI Playlist Feature

YouTube’s new AI Playlist feature is eligible for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers. The feature will work on both Android and iOS devices. If you are a premium member, then you can create a playlist by typing or speaking prompt. The tool will then create custom based mix for you.

You can enter prompts like ’90’s hits’, ‘relaxing music’, ‘hip-hop’, ‘devotion songs’, and more. Additionally, you can also give long prompts such as ‘workout mix with high energy songs’, or ‘best songs for sleeping’, or ‘relaxing music for night study.’ The AI system will understand your prompts and create the mood, genre, or theme and then select songs accordingly based on your interest.

How to Create AI-Generated Playlists on YouTube Music

Using AI-generated feature on YouTube Music is simple. You just have to follow this step-by-step guide and you are good to go

Step 1: The first step is to open the YouTube Music on your laptop, PC, or smartphone

Step 2: The next step is to head straight to the Library tab in your profile

Step 3: The third step is to tap on the New button and select AI Playlist option

Step 4: You can also enter a text prompt or use voice input

Step 5: The playlist is created instantly based on the description.

The tech giant has not shared the full details about how much editing you can control you will have after the playlist is generated. In addition, it is also not yet clear how flexible the AI tool will be over time.

YouTube vs Spotify

Streaming platforms like Spotify are adding several AI tools to improve user experience. To recall, Spotify recently launched a similar playlist feature, whereas, Amazon Music and Deezer added AI-based recommendations and radio tools for users.

YouTube Music has earlier tested features like Ask Music and Radio options too. Nevertheless, the new tool is directly embedded into the playlist creation.