You can finally record calls on iPhone, thanks to Truecaller

Android phones have had it for a long time, but the iPhone does not let you record calls natively. There are a handful of call-recording apps available on iOS, but they are not exactly good at it. To put an end to this problem, Truecaller is coming up with an AI-powered call recording feature in India. Available on both iOS and Android, the new feature will allow you to record both incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app.

The company says the new tool leverages AI to provide a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, alongside an AI-generated summary — something Samsung’s Call Assist feature also offers. It was launched in the US originally and currently supports both English and Hindi in India. The company plans to add more languages to the functionality in future.

While the new call recording feature in Truecaller will work on both Android phones and iPhones, it will be more useful on the latter. Since third-party apps cannot allow the cellular call functionality, Truecaller is using a slightly complex process to offer the recording feature. Here is how it works:

— After placing or answering a call, open the Truecaller app on your iPhone.

— Now go to the Search tab and tap the ‘Record a call’ option.

— Tapping this will call Truecaller’s recording line, a special number provided by the company.

— On the call screen, you will see the option to merge both calls.

— Your entire conversation will be recorded on Truecaller’s servers through the recording line, and when the recording is ready, the app will send a push notification.

Truecaller says all the recorded calls, including previously recorded calls, are stored on iPhone’s local storage. You can also create a backup for these calls on iCloud.

On Android, the recording feature will be available through the Truedialer app. You can start and stop recording a call with just a tap. If you are using your phone’s default dialer, Truecaller will show a floating button to initiate or end recording. When the recording is ready, the app will send a push notification and give you the option to access the transcription.

Truecaller’s AI-powered call recording feature will be available as part of the Premium membership, which costs Rs 75 a month or Rs 529 annually.