How to check Truecaller for a number during call on iPhone

Truecaller is one of the most useful apps you can have on your phone. Not only does it almost instantly identify who the caller is but it also helps keep spam calls at bay. If you are using an Android phone, you can access Truecaller’s full features but the iPhone puts some restrictions on what Truecaller can do. That is because certain Truecaller features need certain permissions, which, by default, are not a part of the iOS ecosystem. For instance, Truecaller cannot send a prompt about the caller’s identity during an incoming call. But there is a way you can do so.

iPhones running the latest iOS 17 version have a small yet useful feature that lets you check the caller ID for an unknown number. This is also different from the feature that uses Siri to quickly search for a number’s caller ID on Truecaller as part of a paid subscription. In other words, you do not need a Truecaller subscription if you use this method to identify your callers on an iPhone. This is how it works:

— When you receive a call from an unknown number on your iPhone as a full-screen alert, look for the “i” symbol, which denotes information on iOS, on the top right corner of the call screen.

— A short information window will open, showing details of the call and options to add the number as a contact and share it with others. Here, you have to choose the “Share Contact” option.

— On the next screen, you will be asked what information you want to share. For unknown numbers, the only item you can share is the number and it is selected by default. Tap “Done” in the top right corner.

— You will now see the iOS share sheet, including options to share the number with recently contacted people, as well as apps that allow the sharing of contacts. Scroll down to find the Search on Truecaller option and tap it.

— Truecaller will immediately look up its online directory to identify who the number you are getting a call from belongs to while the call is still going. But for this feature to work, your iPhone needs to be connected to the internet.