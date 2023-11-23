X will start showing news headlines again, Elon Musk said on Thursday, after the platform stopped showing titles with URLs in previews last month for “improved aesthetics”.

In a post on X, Musk said that the headlines will return with news articles in an upcoming update.

“In an upcoming release, 𝕏 will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card,” The social media platform owner said.

However, the headlines will “still overlaid on the image”.

“Every pixel matters,” said Musk.

After the change in October, users had to click or tap on the URL card to actually know the title or read the headline.

This previous move by Musk was attributed to making users spend more time on X. Also, apparently for the sake of minimalism. Furthermore, Musk was promoting X’s subscription service and was encouraging publishers to write long-form content on the platform itself.

The update comes as several top companies like IBM, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount and Comcast/NBCUniversal pulled or paused advertising on X, as Musk continued to endorse far-right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism.

Musk then sued Left-leaning non-profit Media Matters, accusing it of interference with contract, business disparagement, and interference with prospective economic advantage.

The non-profit last week alleged in a report that X “has been placing ads for major brands” like Apple and IBM “next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party”.

This led to several high-profile brands pausing their ads on X.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said she is committed to truth and fairness on the platform.

“If you know me, you know I’m committed to truth and fairness. Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. State with X,” Yaccarino noted on X.

