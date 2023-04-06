WhatsApp may be testing new look for Android app

WhatsApp is always working on new features for its chat platform to make it more engaging. A new report has revealed one such feature that entirely changes the look of the Android app. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a cleaner UI (user interface) for the Android app where it could move tabs to the bottom of the screen for easy access — just like how it is on iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new 'Lock chat' feature for Android beta

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned chat app is planning to introduce a navigation bar at the bottom of its Android app. That bottom bar will include four tabs, namely, Chats, Communities, Status, and Calls. Putting all different sections of the app to the bottom of the screen will make navigation easier, but it will also bridge the gap between WhatsApp's Android and iOS apps.

The new interface is now visible in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.8.4. If you are a beta tester, updating your app to the latest app may bring the new UI to your phone. But if you are a regular user, you will have to wait. WhatsApp usually puts new features and design changes to a rigorous test by asking the developer community to find out bugs in these beta versions. After satisfactorily verifying a beta version, WhatsApp moves ahead with the process of making that beta version stable.

How to become a tester?

If you cannot patiently wait for the new UI on WhatsApp, you must become a tester. You can join the WhatsApp beta programme by visiting the Google Play Store. Just search for WhatsApp and scroll down to find the Beta Programme option. If there are slots available in the programme, you will see the Join button, letting you become a part of the testing community. It is possible that the app says the beta programme is full, in which case you cannot join the beta programme.