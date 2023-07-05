WhatsApp is currently testing the Group Suggestion feature in communities. This feature will allow users to suggest groups to community admins.

WhatsApp rolled out the Communities feature in November 2022. It allows users to organise and bring related groups together under one umbrella. Now, it is making further improvements to the feature.

This new feature will make it easy for other members of the community to discover new groups. The feature is currently under development and it was reported by WABetaInfo through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.14 update from the Google Play Store.

To accommodate this feature, WhatsApp has developed a new section, which will allow community admins to accept or reject any new group suggestions from community members from one place. This section will have two shortcuts for the community admin to accept or reject group suggestions.

WhatsApp is introducing group suggestions as an additional feature to help community admins to enhance their communities, which will allow community members to work together and share their ideas, WABetaInfo said.

Once a suggestion gets approved by the community admin, the group and its members join the community automatically. However, new community members can choose which other community groups they want to be part of, as this is not done automatically.

WhatsApp bans 65 lakh bad accounts in May

WhatsApp banned 65,08,000 accounts between May 1 and May 31. 24,20,700 of these accounts were proactively banned. The action was taken in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company informed on July 2.

WhatsApp has more than 500 million users in India and in the month of April, the company banned a record over 74 lakh bad accounts.

The instant messaging platform also received 3,912 grievance reports like “ban appeals” in May in the country, and 297 accounts were recorded as “actioned”.

“Accounts Actioned” denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result.

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” according to the company.

In a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, the Centre recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.