Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature allowing users to select their favourite contacts for a more convenient call placement on iOS. The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will appear at the top of the calls tab so a phone call is always just one tap away. It is intended to improve overall accessibility by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

“We believe that this feature will elevate the user experience by providing a personalised way to connect with their favourite contacts, improving the communication process,” the report said. “By designating certain contacts as favourites, users can ensure that these contacts are readily available at the forefront of their calling interface,” it added.

Much like how you can set your favourites on your phone’s native dialer app, WhatsApp will let you do the same for WhatsApp calls. The feature to designate favourite contacts is under development and will be available in a future app update, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers. “You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram. This feature lets you turn your photos into stickers or personalise existing stickers.

The web version of WhatsApp, called WhatsApp Web, is also getting a new feature where you can lock your chats. According to a report, WhatsApp is working on a chat lock feature for the web client, which has been missing for many years since it was introduced for the mobile app. With chat lock, users will be able to protect their chats from unauthorised access. That also means you can use your laptop’s primary biometric security to lock these chats, such as fingerprint or face unlock.

