WhatsApp to soon let you share polls in channels on iPhone

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows admins to post polls in a channel with several controls on the iPhone version.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Jan 15, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

WhatsApp is working on another exciting feature.
WhatsApp is working on another exciting feature.

Story Highlights

  • WhatsApp may soon allow channel admins to post polls.
  • The new feature is available to TestFlight users, meaning it is under testing.
  • WhatsApp has not said when it is planning to roll out this feature far and wide.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to some beta testers that will let users share polls in channels on iOS. As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, some beta testers can explore a new poll option right within their channels. The channel owner can see if this feature is enabled for their account by opening the chat attachment menu within their channel.

“While creating a poll, channel owners can also restrict it to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option, providing a flexible voting experience for channel followers,” the report said.

According to the report, this feature ensures the protection and confidentiality of poll votes, assuring that the choices of channel followers remain secure and anonymous during polling. All participants will only be able to see the total number of votes without knowing who specifically contributed to the poll.

Who gets this feature?

Since this feature is available to TestFlight users, stable users of WhatsApp on iPhone will not get access currently. WhatsApp also has not said when or if it is planning to roll out the poll feature for channels to everyone, so if you are someone who cannot wait until the release, you can register your iPhone under the beta testing programme to start receiving TestFlight versions of WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their stickers. “You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram. With WhatsApp’s editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want. This tool, however, is not available to Android users currently.

— Written with inputs from IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

