WhatsApp to roll out new feature to let you share music on video calls

WhatsApp is introducing a new and exciting feature for its Android users. This feature will allow users to share music and audio during a video call, creating a more engaging and interactive conversation experience. According to a report from WABetaInfo, some beta testers now have access to this feature, which enables them to listen to music or videos together during a video call.

When someone shares their screen during a call, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with others in the call. This means that over 2 billion active users worldwide can enjoy a synchronised audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations. The new feature is not only limited to sharing music, but it also allows participants to watch videos together while synchronising their video playback experiences. This creates a virtual movie-watching or content-sharing session and promotes a sense of togetherness in group interactions. If you have an iPhone, this feature will work similarly to SharePlay, which is Apple’s inbuilt feature to share music and movies with other iPhone users on a call.

The feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, making it accessible to everyone. With this new feature, the Meta-owned messaging app is continuously improving the user experience and making it easier for people to stay connected with their loved ones, especially in these times of social distancing.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to search for others through their usernames. This new feature will enable users to search for others by simply entering their username into the search bar. This feature is expected to make it easier for users to find their friends and connect with them, even if they don’t have their phone number. The feature is expected to be available in a future update of the web client.

— Written with inputs from IANS