WhatsApp says: Wait! Check this before replying to unknown numbers

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will that will make sure that you think twice before replying to an unknown number. And honestly, considering how common scams have become on messaging apps these days, it might be a useful addition. You must have encountered several scams claiming fake job offers and investment schemes to a scammer impersonating as a friend or family member. Also Read: Meta launches its most affordable smart glasses: Check price, features and availability

To tackle this, the instant messaging app is reportedly rolling out a new trust warning feature that appears even before a conversation starts. Also Read: WhatsApp gets a new boss: Why Meta is betting big on CRED founder Kunal Shah

What is WhatsApp’s new trust warning?

According to a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp will now show its users a warning screen before they open a chat with an unfamiliar number. Instead of directly jumping into the conversation, you will see some basic information about the person they are about to contact. This may include the country where the number is registered, whether the number is saved in contacts, and if both users share any common groups. Also Read: AI referees, connected footballs and body cams: The technology transforming FIFA World Cup 2026

WhatsApp will then ask users whether they trust the person and want to continue with the chat or cancel it. The good part is that the other person will not know what action you choose.

Why is WhatsApp introducing this feature?

Most scams work because people react quickly. A message suddenly appears claiming to be from a family member, colleague, delivery executive, or even a bank representative. In many cases, users respond before checking the details properly.

WhatsApp’s new warning is designed to create a small pause before that happens. For example, if someone claims to be your friend but the number is registered in another country, the warning may encourage you to verify before replying. Similarly, seeing that you have no mutual groups or connections could be enough to make you question the message.

How is it different from existing WhatsApp security features?

WhatsApp already offers several safety tools, including spam reporting, account verification, device-linking protections, and scam detection measures. However, most of these tools become useful after a conversation has already started.

The new trust warning works at a much earlier stage. Instead of helping users after they receive suspicious messages, it aims to stop risky interactions before they even begin. In a way, WhatsApp is trying to move from reaction to prevention.

Will it be really effective?

To be honest, not really. Like any security feature, it has its limitations. A scammer could still use a number that appears trustworthy or one that is already saved in someone’s contacts. On the other hand, not every unknown number is suspicious either. It could simply be someone you know contacting you from a new phone number. Still, the feature adds an extra layer of caution, and that is exactly what WhatsApp seems to be aiming for.

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Who can use it?

The trust warning is reportedly rolling out for both Android and iPhone users and should become available to more users over the coming weeks.