WhatsApp rolls out new group settings interface on iOS app

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for a group setting screen on iOS. According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update. The new WhatsApp version 23.11.78 for iOS brings the new group settings interface. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Along with a redesigned group setting screen, the company is adding a new ‘Add Other Participants’ option that allows group administrators to choose who can add new members to the group. The improved group settings screen was recently spotted in one of the recent beta versions of WhatsApp’s Android app. But there is no information on whether or not the new group settings are available for stable Android build. Also Read - WhatsApp brings new crop tool for the drawing editor on desktop

Who will get the update?

The report said that the new functionality is a part of the wider rollout for all stable iOS users. However, the changelog on the App Store still mentions previous updates, along with the disclaimer that those features are still in the process of rolling out to all users. That means the new group settings interface will likely not be available to all users, at least initially. But WhatsApp users with an iPhone can expect this feature in the coming weeks. Moreover, the report noted that those who don’t have this feature may receive it over the coming weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp on iPad in companion mode coming soon, here's how it will look

Where to find the new update?

The new interface for the group settings screen is available to iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, and it is also rolling out to users that use the beta version, the report said. To sign up for WhatsApp’s beta versions on iOS, iPhone users must register their device for the iOS TestFlight programme.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched a new feature called — “Channels” within the app for broadcast messaging, i.e., a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations. The company said that it is building Channels in a new tab called Updates, where users will find status and channels they choose to follow — separate from their chats with family, friends, and communities.

— Written with inputs from IANS