Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta's upcoming plans to employees on Thursday. This involved its plans for adding generative AI to its top software products like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

While Meta has been a slouch at implementing AI tools, it has been at the forefront of generative AI research for some time. Let's take a detailed look at Meta's plans.

AI features on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp

According to a report by Axios, Zuckerberg briefed its plans of introducing AI into its apps. Meta will reportedly put 'AI text, image and video generators into its flagship products' like Facebook and Instagram.

For instance, Meta will allow customers to use a text prompt to modify photos and automatically share them on Instagram Stories. As for WhatsApp and Messenger, it is said to bring AI agents with different personalities and capabilities.

These agents could be AI chatbots that may help users gain information. That said, AI features will be all over the three top apps of Meta.

It is worth noting that other top giants like Microsoft and Snap have already introduced AI features to their products. Microsoft has AI-based copilots in Office, Bing, and Windows.

Snap, on the other hand, has its own My AI chatbot on Snapchat. Another name to think of is Adobe. Adobe introduced AI image generator sometime back. Moreover, Salesforce launched some features that merge AI into its core business.

Now it will be interesting to see cool AI features on Instagram and WhatsApp since these are two of the most used social media apps in India.

In other news, EU told Mark Zuckerberg to protect kids on Instagram. For the unversed, Instagram’s recommendation algorithm was alleged to promote networks of pedophiles who commission and sell child sexual abuse.

EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton tweeted saying ‘Mark Zuckerberg must now explain & take immediate action’ on Twitter. Meta had said previously that “it was reviewing its internal processes”.

Other than this, Zuckerberg has reacted to Apple’s revolutionary Vision Pro headset.

“I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important,” told Zuckerberg to employees.